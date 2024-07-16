Citadel Pacific Active Shooter Drill

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, conducted an active shooter exercise during Citadel Pacific on July 17, 2024. Citadel Pacific is a week-long training period designed to gauge the response of base security and medical in case of an emergency on base.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 23:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930903
|VIRIN:
|240717-N-PE072-6501
|Filename:
|DOD_110447917
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
