    Citadel Pacific Active Shooter Drill

    JAPAN

    07.16.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, conducted an active shooter exercise during Citadel Pacific on July 17, 2024. Citadel Pacific is a week-long training period designed to gauge the response of base security and medical in case of an emergency on base.

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 23:16
    Location: JP

    AFN Sasebo
    CFAS
    SASEBO JAPAN
    Active Shooter Exercise
    CITADEL PACIFIC 2024

