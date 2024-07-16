1st Cavalry Division Kids Spur Ride

B Roll of the 1st Cavalry Division, Home Station Mission Command, Kids Spur Ride at the Horse Cavalry Detachment on Fort Cavasos, Texas, July 12, 2024. There were six lanes that included face painting, arts and crafts booth, water balloon toss, obstacle course, water gun lanes, and Tactical Combat Casualty Care. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sean W. MacIntyre)
