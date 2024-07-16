Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Cavalry Division Kids Spur Ride

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Video by Sgt. Sean MacIntyre 

    1st Cavalry Division

    B Roll of the 1st Cavalry Division, Home Station Mission Command, Kids Spur Ride at the Horse Cavalry Detachment on Fort Cavasos, Texas, July 12, 2024. There were six lanes that included face painting, arts and crafts booth, water balloon toss, obstacle course, water gun lanes, and Tactical Combat Casualty Care. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sean W. MacIntyre)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 06:37
    Location: TEXAS, US

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division Kids Spur Ride, by SGT Sean MacIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Cavalry Division
    Horse Cavalry Detachment
    kids spur ride
    Fort Cavazos
    HSMC

