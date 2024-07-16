U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 conduct aerial command and control from an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), MRF-D 24.3, as part of an airfield seizure training event during Exercise Predator’s Run 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, July 16, 2024. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a littoral-focused, multilateral training exercise led by the Australian Army’s 1st Brigade, involving the Australian Defence Force, the British Armed Forces, and the U.S. Marine Corps. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 provides MRF-D 24.3 the opportunity to conduct training missions as a MAGTF, integrating command and control, aviation, logistics, ground, off-continent, and allied capabilities, enhancing our warfighting readiness and better preparing the MAGTF to respond to crises or contingencies, contributing to security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 20:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930889
|VIRIN:
|240716-M-QB328-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110447596
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, BROLL: MRF-D 24.3 Marines conduct aerial command and control from MV-22B Osprey during Exercise Predator’s Run 24, by Sgt Cristian Bestul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.