    What's cooking at JRTC?

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Video by Sgt. Emily Simonson 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Rotational Support Group cooks prepare thousands of meals a day during the Joint Readiness Training Center 24-09 rotation, July 16, 2024. For these soldiers, the day begins at 0300 as they prepare hot breakfast and dinner every day over the course of the rotation. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Emily Simonson)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 20:15
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US

