Rotational Support Group cooks prepare thousands of meals a day during the Joint Readiness Training Center 24-09 rotation, July 16, 2024. For these soldiers, the day begins at 0300 as they prepare hot breakfast and dinner every day over the course of the rotation. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Emily Simonson)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 20:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930888
|VIRIN:
|240716-Z-UZ129-2490
|Filename:
|DOD_110447591
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What's cooking at JRTC?, by SGT Emily Simonson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
