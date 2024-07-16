What's cooking at JRTC?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Rotational Support Group cooks prepare thousands of meals a day during the Joint Readiness Training Center 24-09 rotation, July 16, 2024. For these soldiers, the day begins at 0300 as they prepare hot breakfast and dinner every day over the course of the rotation. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Emily Simonson)