U.S. Marines along with coalition service members, foreign and domestic, all assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One participated in Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-24 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, March 3, through April 22, 2024. WTI is an advanced graduate-level course that provides advanced tactical training to enhance and employ advanced aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Gideon Schippers, Cpl. Brian Bullard, Cpl. Alejandro Fernandez, Cpl. Tyler Raab, Lance Cpl. Maurion Moore)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 17:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930878
|VIRIN:
|240422-M-PP322-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110447311
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WTI 2-24 End of Course video, by Cpl Brian Bullard, Cpl Alejandro Fernandez and Cpl Gideon Schippers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.