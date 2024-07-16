Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI 2-24 End of Course video

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Video by Cpl. Brian Bullard, Cpl. Alejandro Fernandez and Cpl. Gideon Schippers

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines along with coalition service members, foreign and domestic, all assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One participated in Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-24 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, March 3, through April 22, 2024. WTI is an advanced graduate-level course that provides advanced tactical training to enhance and employ advanced aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Gideon Schippers, Cpl. Brian Bullard, Cpl. Alejandro Fernandez, Cpl. Tyler Raab, Lance Cpl. Maurion Moore) 

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 17:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930878
    VIRIN: 240422-M-PP322-1001
    Filename: DOD_110447311
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US

    USMC
    training
    aviation
    MCAS Yuma
    WTI

