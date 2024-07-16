WTI 2-24 End of Course video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines along with coalition service members, foreign and domestic, all assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One participated in Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-24 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, March 3, through April 22, 2024. WTI is an advanced graduate-level course that provides advanced tactical training to enhance and employ advanced aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Gideon Schippers, Cpl. Brian Bullard, Cpl. Alejandro Fernandez, Cpl. Tyler Raab, Lance Cpl. Maurion Moore)