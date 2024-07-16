Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, complete the gas chamber during chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 15, 2024. Recruits are exposed to CS gas in order to familiarize themselves with the use of their gas masks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 15:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930864
|VIRIN:
|240715-M-JM917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110446967
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bravo Company Gas Chamber, by LCpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
