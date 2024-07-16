Showcasing the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team's performance at the Wings Over Whiteman Air Show at Whiteman Air Force Base, July 13 and 14, 2024. The A-10 Demonstration Team from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. was the headliner for WOW2024. The A-10 was designed for close air support of ground forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bryson Britt)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 15:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|930854
|VIRIN:
|240715-F-JY895-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110446867
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, by SrA Bryson Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
