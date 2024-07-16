Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Bryson Britt 

    509th Bomb Wing

    Showcasing the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team's performance at the Wings Over Whiteman Air Show at Whiteman Air Force Base, July 13 and 14, 2024. The A-10 Demonstration Team from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. was the headliner for WOW2024. The A-10 was designed for close air support of ground forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bryson Britt)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 15:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930854
    VIRIN: 240715-F-JY895-1002
    Filename: DOD_110446867
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, by SrA Bryson Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Show
    Wings over Whiteman
    A-10 Demo Team

