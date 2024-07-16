Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st RGS participates in the AFWERX

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Video by Airman Cade Ellis 

    23rd Wing

    The 41st Rescue Generation Squadron was selected to be a part of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July. 9, 2024. The 41st RGS created a new piece for the U-94 communication cables using 3D printing technology (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 13:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930842
    VIRIN: 240709-F-RI324-1001
    Filename: DOD_110446624
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    23d Wing
    15th Air Force
    41st RGS

