U.S. Navy Capt. Carlos Williams, director for the National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE) at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, delivers an update on the Veteran Affairs Partnership Expansion Initiative, one of the 12 initiatives introduced by Walter Reed's Director, U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin. The 12 Initiatives were created to tackle key challenges facing the hospital. (DOD video by Quinton Lyons)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 12:57
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|930840
|VIRIN:
|240711-D-HU234-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110446571
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 12 Initiatives Update - Veteran Affairs Partnership Expansion, by Quinton Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.