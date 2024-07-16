Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Innovation Board Quarterly Meeting

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Innovation Board

    The Defense Innovation Board (DIB) is holding its quarterly public meeting on July 17, 2024, at 10:30 AM- 12:00 PM ET. The DIB provides the Secretary of Defense, Deputy Secretary of Defense, and other senior leaders in the Department of Defense with independent and actionable recommendations on catalyzing innovation across the Department. This diverse and distinguished board of experts will be discussing the recommendations of the DIB’s two most recent studies, “Aligning Incentives to Drive Faster Tech Adoption” and “Optimizing How We Innovate with Allies and Partners,” as well as discuss the topics for the two new DIB studies that will further provide recommendations on ways the Department can drive and scale innovation to support the warfighter.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 12:13
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 930833
    Filename: DOD_110446471
    Length: 01:00:18
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    DIB
    Defense Innovation Board

