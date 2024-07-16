Defense Innovation Board Quarterly Meeting

The Defense Innovation Board (DIB) is holding its quarterly public meeting on July 17, 2024, at 10:30 AM- 12:00 PM ET. The DIB provides the Secretary of Defense, Deputy Secretary of Defense, and other senior leaders in the Department of Defense with independent and actionable recommendations on catalyzing innovation across the Department. This diverse and distinguished board of experts will be discussing the recommendations of the DIB’s two most recent studies, “Aligning Incentives to Drive Faster Tech Adoption” and “Optimizing How We Innovate with Allies and Partners,” as well as discuss the topics for the two new DIB studies that will further provide recommendations on ways the Department can drive and scale innovation to support the warfighter.
