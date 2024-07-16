video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In support of the Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) Albany Net Zero Ceremony conducted on 24 May 2022, Marine Corps Installations East (MCIEAST) worked with installation leadership and subject matter experts to produce this video, describing the installation's road to achieving Net Zero and acknowledging contributors to the effort.