    MCLB Albany Net Zero

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Video by Jonathan Wright 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    In support of the Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) Albany Net Zero Ceremony conducted on 24 May 2022, Marine Corps Installations East (MCIEAST) worked with installation leadership and subject matter experts to produce this video, describing the installation's road to achieving Net Zero and acknowledging contributors to the effort.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 10:02
    Length: 00:08:04
    Location: US

