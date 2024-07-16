In support of the Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) Albany Net Zero Ceremony conducted on 24 May 2022, Marine Corps Installations East (MCIEAST) worked with installation leadership and subject matter experts to produce this video, describing the installation's road to achieving Net Zero and acknowledging contributors to the effort.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 10:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930816
|VIRIN:
|240717-O-FX029-3695
|Filename:
|DOD_110446133
|Length:
|00:08:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCLB Albany Net Zero, by Jonathan Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.