    Wooh Man reviews RAF Fairford's DFAC

    GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.13.2024

    Video by Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William K. Page, 420th Security Forces Training NCOIC, social media influencer "Wooh Man" reviews the dining facility on RAF Fairford, England, June 13th, 2024. The dining facility provides meals fueling Airman living and deployed on RAF Fairford. (U.S. Air Force video by Amn Enbal)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 09:43
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 930810
    VIRIN: 240613-F-QN763-4380
    Filename: DOD_110445953
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB

    RAF Fairford
    food
    DFAC
    Air Force
    reel
    Food review

