U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William K. Page, 420th Security Forces Training NCOIC, social media influencer "Wooh Man" reviews the dining facility on RAF Fairford, England, June 13th, 2024. The dining facility provides meals fueling Airman living and deployed on RAF Fairford. (U.S. Air Force video by Amn Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 09:43
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|930810
|VIRIN:
|240613-F-QN763-4380
|Filename:
|DOD_110445953
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wooh Man reviews RAF Fairford's DFAC, by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.