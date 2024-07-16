Maj. Samuel Robinson Interview at the Port of Kemi, Finland

Maj. Samuel Robinson 950th Transportation Company commander, 838th Transportation Battalion speaks about closing out the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, also known as DEFENDER 24, as equipment was loaded onto the ARC INTEGRITY Vehicles Carrier vessel at the port of Kemi, Finland, for redeployment July 10, 2024. DEFENDER 24 provided NATO allies the opportunity to train and operate together, helped develop interoperability, and promoted peace and security in the High North for NATO's two newest members, Finland and Sweden. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)
