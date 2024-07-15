Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Reserve Logistics

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Matlock 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Logisticians are the backbone of the Air Force. Here at the Air Force Reserve Headquarters, our loggies discuss why the Reserve was the right move for them.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 00:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 930792
    VIRIN: 240411-F-JQ052-9232
    Filename: DOD_110445436
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Robins AFB
    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    Logistics: A4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download