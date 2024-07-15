Aloha and welcome to Wai Momi, also known as “Waters of Pearl.” Commander Navy Region Hawaii’s monthly series shares with you stories of its service members, historical narratives of the region and the lifestyle it fosters with its community. The contents do not necessarily reflect the official views of the U.S. government, the Department of Defense, and the military branch of services and do not imply endorsement thereof. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 22:22
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|930789
|VIRIN:
|240716-N-KN989-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110445299
|Length:
|00:04:27
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wai Momi - July, by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.