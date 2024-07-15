Military response within the first few ours of the attack on the Pentagon during 9/11 serves as a shining example of our military medical readiness and discipline.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 17:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|930780
|VIRIN:
|240716-O-VJ360-7294
|Filename:
|DOD_110444853
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, First Response: Military Heroes of the Pentagon, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.