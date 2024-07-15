USNS Burlington Arrives in Limón, Costa Rica

240716-N-WP746-1001
LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 16, 2024)— Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) makes preparations to enter port in Limón, Costa Rica, July 16, during U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet’s Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024, now in its 14th year, visits the Caribbean, Central and South America to build goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations (NGOs), and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)
