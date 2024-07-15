Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 FCoE Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Video by Bryan Araujo 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill hosts the Annual Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition from July 15-19, 2024. This event aims to select and honor the best Drill Sergeant from Fort Sill to compete in the 2024 U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition. Events will include fitness tests, obstacle courses, instructional tasks, ruck marches, weapons qualification, land navigation, and a knowledge board.

