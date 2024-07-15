2024 FCoE Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition

The Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill hosts the Annual Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition from July 15-19, 2024. This event aims to select and honor the best Drill Sergeant from Fort Sill to compete in the 2024 U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition. Events will include fitness tests, obstacle courses, instructional tasks, ruck marches, weapons qualification, land navigation, and a knowledge board.
07.16.2024
07.16.2024
B-Roll
|Location:
FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
