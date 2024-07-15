June24-June30

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930693" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

240627-N-CV021-1001 EAST CHINA SEA (June 27, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) participate in a sea contamination exercise on the fo’c’sle in the East China Sea, June 27. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)