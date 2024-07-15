HMAS Sydney conducts a Replenishment at Sea with German Navy Ship Frankfurt Am Main during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Australian Army vision by Imagery Specialist Corporal Nicole Dorrett)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 20:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930664
|VIRIN:
|240708-D-RU939-1060
|Filename:
|DOD_110442774
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|AT SEA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, HMAS Sydney RAS with GNS Frankfurt Am Main, by OR-6 Nicole Dorrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.