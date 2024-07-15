U.S. Marines with Fire Support Battery, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, compete in a squad completion at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 10, 2024. The competition tested the Marines’ skills to determine the best squad within the battery and raised the standard of tactical excellence throughout the unit in order to stay ready, lethal, and engaged. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jaye Townsend and Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 19:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930662
|VIRIN:
|240710-M-Z6696-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110442760
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines compete in Fire Support Battery squad competition, by LCpl Logan Courtright and Cpl Jaye Townsend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
