    B-Roll: U.S. Marines compete in Fire Support Battery squad competition

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright and Cpl. Jaye Townsend

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Fire Support Battery, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, compete in a squad completion at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 10, 2024. The competition tested the Marines’ skills to determine the best squad within the battery and raised the standard of tactical excellence throughout the unit in order to stay ready, lethal, and engaged. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jaye Townsend and Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 19:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930662
    VIRIN: 240710-M-Z6696-1001
    Filename: DOD_110442760
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines compete in Fire Support Battery squad competition, by LCpl Logan Courtright and Cpl Jaye Townsend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines, 1st Marine Division, Blue Diamond, Squad Competition, Fire Support Battery, Artillery

