B-Roll: U.S. Marines compete in Fire Support Battery squad competition

U.S. Marines with Fire Support Battery, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, compete in a squad completion at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 10, 2024. The competition tested the Marines’ skills to determine the best squad within the battery and raised the standard of tactical excellence throughout the unit in order to stay ready, lethal, and engaged. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jaye Townsend and Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright)