    Choose Your Path: Become a Warrant Officer!

    JBLM, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Video by Spc. Brendon Donahue 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Thomas Oroho, command chief warrant officer of America’s First Corps, gives an interview regarding warrant officers and sheds background on how he became one at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 18, 2024. Warrant Officers are the few technical experts in their field, making up less than three percent of the Army. Enlisted Soldiers who pursue becoming a Warrant Officer can expect to solve problems within their area of expertise and serve as advisors to commanders and other leaders. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Brendon Donahue)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 18:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930651
    VIRIN: 240715-A-CH324-1001
    Filename: DOD_110442614
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: JBLM, WASHINGTON, US
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
    Hometown: SEATAC, WASHINGTON, US
    Hometown: TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US

