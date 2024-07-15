Choose Your Path: Become a Warrant Officer!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Thomas Oroho, command chief warrant officer of America’s First Corps, gives an interview regarding warrant officers and sheds background on how he became one at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 18, 2024. Warrant Officers are the few technical experts in their field, making up less than three percent of the Army. Enlisted Soldiers who pursue becoming a Warrant Officer can expect to solve problems within their area of expertise and serve as advisors to commanders and other leaders. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Brendon Donahue)