Choose Your Path: Become a Warrant Officer!

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Thomas Oroho, command chief warrant officer of America’s First Corps, gives an interview regarding warrant officers and sheds background on how he became one at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 18, 2024. Warrant Officers are the few technical experts in their field, making up less than three percent of the Army. Enlisted Soldiers who pursue becoming a Warrant Officer can expect to solve problems within their area of expertise and serve as advisors to commanders and other leaders. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Brendon Donahue)
|06.18.2024
|07.15.2024 18:31
|Video Productions
|930651
|240715-A-CH324-1001
|DOD_110442614
|00:01:26
|JBLM, WASHINGTON, US
|COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
|SEATAC, WASHINGTON, US
|TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US
|0
|0
