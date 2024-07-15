Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th Provost Marshal General of the Army

    PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Provost Marshal General

    Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Klosterman, sergeant major of the Office of the Provost Marshal General and command sergeant major of Army Corrections Command, welcomes Brig. Gen. Sarah Albrycht as the 20th Provost Marshal General of the Army (PMG). The two senior Army leaders present their three priorities for the Military Police Corps aligned with the Chief of Staff of the Army focus areas. (U.S. Army video by Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 16:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930649
    VIRIN: 240712-O-KW063-7159
    Filename: DOD_110442486
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Hometown: BENNINGTON, VERMONT, US

    ACC
    Military Police
    Commanders Intent
    OPMG
    PMG

