Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Klosterman, sergeant major of the Office of the Provost Marshal General and command sergeant major of Army Corrections Command, welcomes Brig. Gen. Sarah Albrycht as the 20th Provost Marshal General of the Army (PMG). The two senior Army leaders present their three priorities for the Military Police Corps aligned with the Chief of Staff of the Army focus areas. (U.S. Army video by Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division)