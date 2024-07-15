Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Automated Lift moves Medal to be Cut by Billet Saw for Projectile Round Production

    SCRANTON ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    Automated Lift moves Medal to be Cut by Billet Saw for Projectile Round Production– the 20 foot long steel bars are then loaded onto a conveyor where they are taken to a billet saw and cut into 15 inch billets weighing 115 pounds. (Courtesy: SFC Ernest C. Henderson Jr. and Eric Gappa, U.S. Army HQDA OCPA)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 14:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930620
    VIRIN: 240519-A-YZ466-1006
    PIN: 1006
    Filename: DOD_110442198
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SCRANTON ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Joint Munitions Command
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

