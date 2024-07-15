Automated Lift moves Medal to be Cut by Billet Saw for Projectile Round Production– the 20 foot long steel bars are then loaded onto a conveyor where they are taken to a billet saw and cut into 15 inch billets weighing 115 pounds. (Courtesy: SFC Ernest C. Henderson Jr. and Eric Gappa, U.S. Army HQDA OCPA)
05.17.2024
|07.15.2024 14:38
|B-Roll
|930620
|240519-A-YZ466-1006
|1006
|DOD_110442198
|00:01:00
SCRANTON ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|0
|0
