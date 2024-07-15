U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers of the 909th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment participated in African Lion 2024 in Ghana on May 13-26, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Ronald D. Bell)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 10:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930599
|VIRIN:
|240715-D-LX804-8328
|Filename:
|DOD_110441741
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|GH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, African Lion FY24, by Ronald Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.