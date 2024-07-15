Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion FY24

    GHANA

    07.15.2024

    Video by Ronald Bell 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers of the 909th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment participated in African Lion 2024 in Ghana on May 13-26, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Ronald D. Bell)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 10:29
    Location: GH

