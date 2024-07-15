African Lion FY24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers of the 909th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment participated in African Lion 2024 in Ghana on May 13-26, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Ronald D. Bell)