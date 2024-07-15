The 1 - 150th Aviation BN are shown here conducting Side door aerial gunnery training on Range 85. They engage targets with a M240B Machine gun. (Images and Video provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)
This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- 1 - 150th Aviation BN. Side door aerial gunnery mission. July 11th, 2024, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
