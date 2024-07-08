Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Marine Division: No better friend, no worse enemy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Video by Cpl. Adeola Adetimehin, Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright and Cpl. Jaye Townsend

    1st Marine Division

    A video created to highlight the history, structure, and capabilities of 1st Marine Division at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 24, 2024. Over the course of 83 years, 1st MARDIV has become the largest and most decorated division in the Marine Corps. Additionally, 1st MARDIV continues to stand on the forefront of experimentation and modernization for the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jaye Townsend, Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright, and Cpl. Adeola Adetimehin) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Fight (Cinematic | Action Music) composed by Nico Maximilian/Jamendo/stock.adobe.com) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Dewolfe Music: Titan composed by Thomas Pritchard/JalinderChopra/dewolfemusic.com and Bravery Over Fear by Wayne Dineley/dewolfemusic.com)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 22:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930559
    VIRIN: 240624-M-Z6696-1001
    Filename: DOD_110441035
    Length: 00:11:11
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Marine Division: No better friend, no worse enemy, by Cpl Adeola Adetimehin, LCpl Logan Courtright and Cpl Jaye Townsend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT