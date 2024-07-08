1st Marine Division: No better friend, no worse enemy

A video created to highlight the history, structure, and capabilities of 1st Marine Division at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 24, 2024. Over the course of 83 years, 1st MARDIV has become the largest and most decorated division in the Marine Corps. Additionally, 1st MARDIV continues to stand on the forefront of experimentation and modernization for the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jaye Townsend, Lance Cpl. Logan Courtright, and Cpl. Adeola Adetimehin) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Fight (Cinematic | Action Music) composed by Nico Maximilian/Jamendo/stock.adobe.com) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Dewolfe Music: Titan composed by Thomas Pritchard/JalinderChopra/dewolfemusic.com and Bravery Over Fear by Wayne Dineley/dewolfemusic.com)
