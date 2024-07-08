The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) returns to Naval Station Norfolk, July 14, 2024, concluding a nine-month deployment to the Atlantic. Eisenhower, the flagship of the Ike Carrier Strike Group, departed Norfolk on October 14, 2023, to conduct a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts, and enhanced vigilance activities operations with NATO Allies and Partners. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Porsha Thompson.)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2024 13:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930528
|VIRIN:
|240714-N-OK195-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110440547
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Gravely (DDG 107) Returns to Naval Station Norfolk, by PO2 Porsha Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
