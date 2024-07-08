Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-15 EX Eagle II Unveiling Ceremony (B-Roll Highlights)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The 142nd Wing of the Oregon Air National Guard hosted a historic ceremony July 12, 2024 at the Portland Air National Guard base, to unveil its new F-15EX fighter jet. This momentous occasion featured distinguished speakers, including The Honorable Tina Kotek, Governor of the State of Oregon; Senator Ron Wyden, U.S. Senator for Oregon; Major General Duke Pirak, Acting Director of the Air National Guard; and Brigadier General Alan Gronewold, The Adjutant General of Oregon. The ceremony highlighted the F-15EX and its significance for Oregon's defense and the modernization of the Air National Guard. Attendees had the opportunity to hear from these state and national leaders about this upgrade's importance for the local community and national security. The event underscored the 142nd Wing's commitment to remaining at the forefront of aerial defense technology while continuing to serve as Oregon's "military service of choice."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.13.2024 10:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930515
    VIRIN: 240712-Z-ZJ128-1001
    PIN: 240712
    Filename: DOD_110439829
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, US
    Hometown: PORTLAND, OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-15 EX Eagle II Unveiling Ceremony (B-Roll Highlights), by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oregon Air National Guard
    Modernization
    PANG
    F-15EX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT