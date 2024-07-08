US, Chad participate in medical readiness exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Général de Division Yangmargue Beh Félix, Chadian 2d Deputy to the Chief of Defense and 3rd Medical Command Deployment Support's forward surgical members provide insight on the Medical Readiness Exercise (MEDREX). The exercise was conducted June 12-26, 2024, at the Garnison Military Hospital in N'Djamena, Chad. MEDREX is a medical readiness exercise program, planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), that allow military health professionals from the U.S. and their African partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that build and strengthen treatment capabilities, resulting in lasting relationships between the partners. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Edward McBride)