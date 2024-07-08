Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Chad participate in medical readiness exercise

    CHAD

    07.12.2024

    Video by Chris House and Maj. Edward McBride

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Général de Division Yangmargue Beh Félix, Chadian 2d Deputy to the Chief of Defense and 3rd Medical Command Deployment Support's forward surgical members provide insight on the Medical Readiness Exercise (MEDREX). The exercise was conducted June 12-26, 2024, at the Garnison Military Hospital in N'Djamena, Chad. MEDREX is a medical readiness exercise program, planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), that allow military health professionals from the U.S. and their African partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that build and strengthen treatment capabilities, resulting in lasting relationships between the partners. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Edward McBride)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.13.2024 09:23
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: TD

    Medical Training
    StrongerTogether
    Republic of Chad (Chad)
    SETAF-AF
    MEDREXAfrica

