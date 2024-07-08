Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    93 AGOW Changes Command

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    93d Air Ground Operations Wing change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Ga., July 11, 2024. This ceremony was the formal transition of command authority to Col. John Blocher, 93d AGOW commander, who has been entrusted with leading the 93d AGOW which provides environmental intelligence, forward-based command and control, precision strike, and austere air base defense capabilities for the joint force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 15:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930478
    VIRIN: 240711-F-JS667-8861
    Filename: DOD_110438850
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 93 AGOW Changes Command, by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Commander
    Change of Command
    93d AGOW
    15th Air Force
    15th AF

