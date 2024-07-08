Quick-Fire Navigation, a Step-by-Step Tutorial (using QR code and mobile phone)

This video tutorial shows how to navigate and enter your submission through the Quick-Fire observation portal, developed by the Center for Army Lessons Learned.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 14:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930456
|VIRIN:
|240712-O-QS733-8126
|Filename:
|DOD_110438369
|Length:
|00:11:07
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
