    Tightening Caps on M795 Projectile Rounds Prior to Shipping

    MIDDLETOWN, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Iowa Army Ammunition Plant

    Tightening Caps on M795 Projectile Rounds Prior to Shipping at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 11:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930440
    VIRIN: 240515-A-YZ466-8715
    PIN: 015
    Filename: DOD_110438171
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, IOWA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tightening Caps on M795 Projectile Rounds Prior to Shipping, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Munitions Command
    Iowa Army Ammunition Plant

