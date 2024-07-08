Labeling M795 Rounds at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 10:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930436
|VIRIN:
|240515-A-YZ466-7300
|PIN:
|014
|Filename:
|DOD_110438144
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|MIDDLETOWN, IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Labeling M795 Rounds at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT