Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Unpacking M795 Cartridge Case Shells

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIDDLETOWN, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Iowa Army Ammunition Plant

    Unpacking M795 Cartridge Case Shells at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 09:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930430
    VIRIN: 240515-A-YZ466-2866
    PIN: 010
    Filename: DOD_110437946
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, IOWA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unpacking M795 Cartridge Case Shells, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Munitions Command
    Iowa Army Ammunition Plant

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT