    21st TSC Best Squad Competition

    GERMANY

    07.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    The 21st Theater Sustainment Command hosted its best squad competition on 7-11 July 2024 at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany. Five squads, the 18th Military Police Brigade, the 16th Sustainment Brigade, the 30th Medical Brigade, and the 7th Engineer Brigade, competed for the title.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 05:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930415
    VIRIN: 240711-A-PT551-5041
    Filename: DOD_110437743
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: DE

    stronger together
    StrongerTogether
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)
    Best Squad Competion

