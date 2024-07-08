Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeant Morales Club partners with 86th Airlift Wing and German Allies for Kindergraves cleanup

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the Rheinland-Pfalz Sergeant Morales Club partner with the 86th Airlift Wing, members of the German Bundeswehr, and students from the BurgGymnasium Kaiserslautern as they volunteer to maintain the graves of American infants at Kaiserslautern Cemetery Waldfriedhof, Kaiserslautern, Germany 3 July 2014. The Kindergraves honor the 451 American infants who died shortly after birth at the American military hospital in Landstuhl or nearby civilian hospitals from 1952 to 1971. In addition to symbolizing the partnership between Germany, the U.S., the U.S. military, and the Kaiserslautern community, Kindergraves plays a vital role in preserving family histories, keeping families connected, and helping them manage the pain of their loss. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 02:15
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

