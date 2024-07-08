Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reel: MRF-D 24.3 Marines rehearse air delivery from MV-22B Osprey

    MOUNT BUNDY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.11.2024

    Video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, rehearse delivering cargo from an MV-22B Osprey during an air delivery exercise at Mount Bundy Training Area, NT, Australia, July 9, 2024. Marines participated in the air delivery exercise in preparation for Predator’s Run Warfighting Exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Action Sport Rock Intro by tunes2go

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 02:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930395
    VIRIN: 240711-M-TE664-1001
    Filename: DOD_110437395
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: MOUNT BUNDY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Osprey
    Marines
    Air Delivery
    MRF-D
     USMCNews
    I MEF Summer Series

