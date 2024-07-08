Reel: MRF-D 24.3 Marines rehearse air delivery from MV-22B Osprey

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, rehearse delivering cargo from an MV-22B Osprey during an air delivery exercise at Mount Bundy Training Area, NT, Australia, July 9, 2024. Marines participated in the air delivery exercise in preparation for Predator’s Run Warfighting Exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)



This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Action Sport Rock Intro by tunes2go