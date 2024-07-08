Reel: MRF-D 24.3 Marines rehearse air delivery from MV-22B Osprey

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, rehearse delivering cargo from an MV-22B Osprey during an air delivery exercise at Mount Bundy Training Area, NT, Australia, July 9, 2024. Marines participated in the air delivery exercise in preparation for Predator’s Run Warfighting Exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Action Sport Rock Intro by tunes2go
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 02:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930395
|VIRIN:
|240711-M-TE664-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110437395
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|MOUNT BUNDY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
