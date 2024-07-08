Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cats Ruin the Big Game

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.31.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    An AFN Now promotion spot leading up to the Big Game. Two cats desperate for their owner's attention consistently try to block the tv during the Big Game. The owner finds a happy medium of giving the cats attention and watching the game by utilizing the ability to pause the game the to the AFN Now app.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 00:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930386
    VIRIN: 240131-N-HW118-8636
    Filename: DOD_110437238
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    This work, Cats Ruin the Big Game, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cats
    Misawa
    the Big Game

