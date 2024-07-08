Pacific Spotlight of Carah Smith, a member of the Misawa Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage group. Smith cooked food from Hawaii and spoke about its connection to his culture.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 00:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|930383
|VIRIN:
|240530-N-HW118-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110437229
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Spotlight: Carah Smith, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT