Misawa Pacific Update: Juneteenth 5k

Pauliette Boateng, the Misawa African American Heritage Association President, speaks about the importance of commemorating Juneteenth at Misawa Air Base, JA. Boateng emphasizes Juneteenth is a celebration of today as much as it is an important reminder of the past.
