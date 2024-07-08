Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Pacific Update: Juneteenth 5k

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.25.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    Pauliette Boateng, the Misawa African American Heritage Association President, speaks about the importance of commemorating Juneteenth at Misawa Air Base, JA. Boateng emphasizes Juneteenth is a celebration of today as much as it is an important reminder of the past.

    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    TAGS

    Misawa
    Fitness
    Juneteenth

