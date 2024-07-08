Arctic Thunder Open House is coming to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, July 20-21, 2024 at JBER, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 20:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|930363
|VIRIN:
|240711-F-SB021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110437069
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|JBER, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 15-second commercial, by SrA J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT