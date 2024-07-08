Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 15-second commercial

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBER, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Video by Senior Airman J. Michael Pena 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Arctic Thunder Open House is coming to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, July 20-21, 2024 at JBER, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 20:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 930363
    VIRIN: 240711-F-SB021-1001
    Filename: DOD_110437069
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: JBER, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 15-second commercial, by SrA J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Thunderbirds
    Golden Knights
    JBER
    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    ATOH 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT