    U.S. Coast Guard conducts combined security zone exercise

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Janker 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Port Security Unit 311, Coast Guard Base Los Angeles Long Beach, and Maritime Safety and Security Team 91107, Coast Guard Station Honolulu, participate in a combined security zone exercise, during exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024, Hawaii, July 12. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Janker.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 20:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930359
    VIRIN: 240711-F-WW939-2141
    Filename: DOD_110436935
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard conducts combined security zone exercise, by SSgt Michael Janker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024, integrated, partners, prepared, RIMPAC 2024, Third Fleet

