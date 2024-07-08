U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Port Security Unit 311, Coast Guard Base Los Angeles Long Beach, and Maritime Safety and Security Team 91107, Coast Guard Station Honolulu, participate in a combined security zone exercise, during exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024, Hawaii, July 12. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Janker.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 20:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930359
|VIRIN:
|240711-F-WW939-2141
|Filename:
|DOD_110436935
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard conducts combined security zone exercise, by SSgt Michael Janker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
