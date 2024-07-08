This video "Cleaning M795 Rounds on Production Line" at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant highlights one step in the process of M795 round production. (U.S. Army photo by Dori Whipple, Visual Information Specialist, U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command).
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 16:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930349
|VIRIN:
|240515-A-YZ466-4560
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_110436521
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|MIDDLETOWN, IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cleaning M795 Rounds on Production Line, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
