    Cleaning M795 Rounds on Production Line

    MIDDLETOWN, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Iowa Army Ammunition Plant

    This video "Cleaning M795 Rounds on Production Line" at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant highlights one step in the process of M795 round production. (U.S. Army photo by Dori Whipple, Visual Information Specialist, U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command).

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 16:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930349
    VIRIN: 240515-A-YZ466-4560
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110436521
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, IOWA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cleaning M795 Rounds on Production Line, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Munitions Command
    Iowa Army Ammunition Plant

