Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Preventive Medicine sailor checks heat conditions

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Video by Julie Lucas 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    HN Ian Richardson, Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville, Naval Hospital Jacksonville, uses a waterless wet bulb monitor to check heat and humidity conditions onboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville July 11. The results lead to flag conditions set through the base to use as physical limitations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 15:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930347
    VIRIN: 240711-D-ME175-5481
    Filename: DOD_110436326
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preventive Medicine sailor checks heat conditions, by Julie Lucas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    corpsman
    preventive medicine
    summer safety
    humidity
    black flag
    Wet bulb

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT