    PRIMS-2 Training Series Webinar for Navy CFLs

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    The Navy Physical Readiness Office hosted the first PRIMS-2 Training Webinar for Command Fitness Leaders, July 10.
    For more information on PRIMS-2 and the training schedule, visit:
    https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Support-Services/Culture-Resilience/Physical-Readiness/PRIMS-2-Training/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 14:58
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 930342
    VIRIN: 240711-N-TH560-9001
    Filename: DOD_110436154
    Length: 00:36:37
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Training
    Waivers
    Physical Readiness Program
    Mynavyhr
    PRIMS-2

