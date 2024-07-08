Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy All Hands Video Productions Reel

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Video by Jimmy Shea 

    All Hands Magazine

    Navy Production Directorate is the Defense Media Activity (DMA) communication directorate that advises, plans, creates, distributes, and assesses strategic targeted visual information products across a variety of media platforms to both internal and external worldwide Department of the Navy (DON) audiences, meeting customer communication objectives and achieving desired outcomes. Navy Production’s mission at Defense Media Activity is to effectively communicate the Navy’s story while aligning with Department of Defense and Navy initiatives. This mission is carried out by producing high-quality products that inform, educate, and inspire our audiences to showcase the Navy’s mission, capabilities, and achievements. (U.S. Navy video by Jimmy Shea/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 14:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930330
    VIRIN: 240711-D-JE569-2332
    Filename: DOD_110436039
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: US

    TAGS

    defense media activity
    all hands magazine
    navy production
    hype reel
    film reel

