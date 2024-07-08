Navy Production Directorate is the Defense Media Activity (DMA) communication directorate that advises, plans, creates, distributes, and assesses strategic targeted visual information products across a variety of media platforms to both internal and external worldwide Department of the Navy (DON) audiences, meeting customer communication objectives and achieving desired outcomes. Navy Production’s mission at Defense Media Activity is to effectively communicate the Navy’s story while aligning with Department of Defense and Navy initiatives. This mission is carried out by producing high-quality products that inform, educate, and inspire our audiences to showcase the Navy’s mission, capabilities, and achievements. (U.S. Navy video by Jimmy Shea/released)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 14:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930330
|VIRIN:
|240711-D-JE569-2332
|Filename:
|DOD_110436039
|Length:
|00:05:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy All Hands Video Productions Reel, by Jimmy Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
