    10th Mountain Division Artillery Brigade Change of Responsibility July 11, 2024

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Video by Pfc. Elijah Campbell 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Command Sgt. Maj. John Folger, incoming senior enlisted advisor to the commander of 10th Mountain Division Artillery Brigade speaks during the brigade change of responsibility Fort Drum, New York, July 11, 2024. The ceremony is an opportunity for leaders and Soldiers to say farewell to the outgoing senior enlisted advisor and welcome the incoming senior enlisted advisor for the brigade. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 14:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930321
    VIRIN: 240711-A-RM492-4117
    Filename: DOD_110435908
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Artillery Brigade Change of Responsibility July 11, 2024, by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    DIVARTY
    10thMountainDivision

