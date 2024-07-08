Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Partner 24: Joint Inspection

    RAMSTEIN, GERMANY

    07.11.2024

    Video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and an Air Force Airman assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron secure equipment during a joint inspection procedure in preparation to load equipment for exercise Eagle Partner 24 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 11, 2024. Joint inspections ensure that equipment is safe and ready, enhance coordination among units, and help track resources and compliance with regulations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 15:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930293
    VIRIN: 240711-A-JR370-5025
    Filename: DOD_110435402
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: RAMSTEIN, DE

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USARMY
    VCORPS
    StongerTogether
    USAREUF
    EaglePartner

