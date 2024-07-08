Eagle Partner 24: Joint Inspection

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and an Air Force Airman assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron secure equipment during a joint inspection procedure in preparation to load equipment for exercise Eagle Partner 24 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 11, 2024. Joint inspections ensure that equipment is safe and ready, enhance coordination among units, and help track resources and compliance with regulations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)