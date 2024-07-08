U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and an Air Force Airman assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron secure equipment during a joint inspection procedure in preparation to load equipment for exercise Eagle Partner 24 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 11, 2024. Joint inspections ensure that equipment is safe and ready, enhance coordination among units, and help track resources and compliance with regulations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 15:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930293
|VIRIN:
|240711-A-JR370-5025
|Filename:
|DOD_110435402
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Eagle Partner 24: Joint Inspection, by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
