Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AADD innovates new requesting procedures

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    Aviano Against Drunk Driving (AADD) implements an automated system to streamline ride requests from Airmen at Aviano Air Base Italy, July 10, 2024. AADD's mission is to prevent drunk driving incidents by providing safe, confidential rides home to military personnel who have been drinking. This initiative aims to enhance safety and protect lives within the Air Force community. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 04:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930274
    VIRIN: 240710-F-JP321-6264
    Filename: DOD_110434960
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AADD innovates new requesting procedures, by SSgt Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen Family Readiness Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT